EBK Jaaybo Arrested for Drugs and Ammunition a Month After Jail Release

EBK Jaaybo has been arrested in Stockton, Calif. for drug and ammunition charges, just a month after being released from jail.

EBK Jaaybo Arrested Again

The rapper was taken into custody on Thursday morning (March 6) and charged with possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, driving without a license and violating his probation, XXL has confirmed. Jaaybo's interaction with police seems to have come after he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign. Jaaybo is being held without bond due to the probation violation. His next court date for the arrest is scheduled for Friday (March 7), with an additional court date to address the probation violation scheduled for March 10.

It appears that Jaaybo was arrested not long after filming a music video. Footage, which can be seen below, has surfaced of the rapper filming a video with Stunna Girl and VonOff1700 on Wednesday night (March 5).

XXL has reached out to EBK Jaaybo's team and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office for comment.

EBK Jaaybo Recently Completed One-Year Bid

Jaaybo's latest run-in with the law comes after he was released from jail on Feb. 6 after serving over a year in the San Joaquin County Jail for illegal gun possession. During his time in jail, Jaaybo released the album The Reaper. The LP features his biggest song to date, "Boogieman," which made appearances on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts. Following his release from jail in February, he hit the ground running with the single "The Biggest G (First Day Out)." He is also prepping a new album. However, it appears the rapper has hit another setback.

Check out footage from EBK Jaaybo's music video shoot below.

Watch EBK Jaaybo Shooting a Music Video Before He Was Arrested