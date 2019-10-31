25 of the Most Disturbing Hip-Hop Songs

Hip-hop music takes all types of forms. It can be fun. It can be political. It can be thought-provoking. It can be silly. And, sometimes, things can get downright dark.

Rappers often rhyme about their downtrodden upbringings or the spine-chilling atrocities they’ve witnessed in their hoods growing up, but sometimes MCs take it even deeper by delving into topics normally fit for a Stephen King novel or a film from Eli Roth. There’s a whole sub-genre of rap called horrorcore, where rappers vividly deliver vile bars as the standard, touching on gory depictions of morbid death, incest, necrophilia and everything in between.

Even mainstream hip-hop artists haven’t been above delivering some deeply disturbing tracks at times. Eminem has been known to tap into some unnerving spaces throughout his career, most notably on tracks like “'97 Bonnie and Clyde” and “Kim,” where Shady graphically fantasizes about murdering the mother of his child. Cam’ron, known for his colorful alliteration and braggadocio, dipped into some macabre topics on a few songs from his debut album Confessions of Fire. Other artists like Tyler, The Creator have made a name for themselves by at times nose-diving into subject matter that can make one’s skin crawl.

All of these raps are definitely not safe for work, and probably not safe for listening to around anyone who you don’t want to think you might have a couple screws loose. In honor of Halloween 2019, XXL compiles a list of some of hip-hop's darkest songs.