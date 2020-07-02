DaBaby Performing Concert in Georgia This Weekend Despite Increasing Coronavirus Cases: Report

Despite health officials in the United States struggling to get a hold of the growing coronavirus cases in states across the country, and several rappers' tours being canceled, DaBaby is reportedly scheduled to perform in Georgia this weekend.

On Thursday (July 2), reports surfaced online that the 2019 XXL Freshman would be performing in Decatur, Ga. during Fourth of July weekend. A flyer for the event was posted on Eventbrite, where fans can also purchase tickets to see the Kirk rapper perform alongside Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Saturday (July 4).

"J Hart Productions presents the 4th of July weekend concert Series with DaBaby Live Saturday," the flyer reads. "July 4 and MoneyBagg Yo & Blac Youngsta July 5 at the all newly renovated Cosmopolitan located on Glenwood Dr."

Ticket prices range from $50 for general admission to $2,500 for VIP treatment and bottle service. While the club has not put out any information about how they plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19, early bird general admission tickets have sold out. The event is also taking place as Georgia's coronavirus numbers begin to spike once again. According to a database from The New York Times, there have been at least 79,589 coronavirus cases in Georgia. As of Thursday morning (July 2), more than 2,700 people have died due to the virus.

Georgia's spike is attributed to Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to reopen back in April and loosen coronavirus restrictions. Georgia was the first state to resume regular business despite residents still contracting the illness.

DaBaby's headlining show is set to take place after nearly four months of rappers not being able to tour due to the pandemic. In April, Young Thug explained how he and other rappers could lose millions of dollars due to their halted tour schedules. The "Suge" rapper later made similar comments about how the virus has personally affected his bank account.

The "Rockstar" rapper, Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta have not promoted the upcoming show on their social media pages.

XXL has reached out to a rep for DaBaby, Moneybagg Yo and Blac Youngsta for a comment.