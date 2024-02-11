Common Performs a Denzel Washington Training Day Impression in T-Mobile’s 2024 Super Bowl Ad

Common performs his best Denzel Washington impression as Alonzo Harris in Training Day in T-Mobile's 2024 Super Bowl ad.

On Sunday (Feb. 11), T-Mobile premiered their all-star commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. In the 60-second ad, which can be viewed below, several superstars audition to be the next Magenta Status spokesperson. Audition tapes from actors Bradley Cooper and his mom Gloria, Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more are showcased.

Interestingly, Common goes all out in his audition and performs a Denzel Washington impression of his Oscar-winning Alonzo Harris character in Training Day.

"You talking about status!" Common yells in his tape. "Your network ain't got nothin' on me!"

Common recreated Denzel's famous line in Training Day near the end of the film where he delivers his incendiary speech and yells, "King Kong ain't got nothin' on me."

Ironically, or maybe coincidentally, Common's rumored girlfriend, Jennifer Hudson, also auditioned for Magenta Status.

Lil Wayne Stars With Actor Dan Levy in Homes.com 2024 Super Bowl Commercial

Lil Wayne starred alongside Dan Levy in Homes.com's 2024 Super Bowl commercial that premiered on Game Day. In the hilarious ad, which can be viewed below, Levy leads a Homes.com pitch meeting. At one point, Levy playfully responds "nah" when Tunechi suggests a Meatloaf Monday promotion for schools.

Watch T-Mobile's 2024 Super Bowl Commercial