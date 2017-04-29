College Student Turns Graduation Pictures Into Hip-Hop Album Covers

College students all across the nation will be crossing the stage and collecting their degrees in the coming weeks, which means we should be getting our seemingly annual dose of rap-inspired graduation caps. One upcoming graduate at the University of North Texas decided to take his love for hip-hop and his elation over matriculating through school to a different level by recreating rap album covers as his graduation photos.

Mark Phillips, known as @supremedreams_1 on Instagram, is on his way out of school and decided to do something that would stand out for his graduation pics. "I wanted to be creative with these graduation pictures while also thanking a few of my favorite artists (S/o to Aff for taking these @cleanuniform)," he wrote about the process on Instagram. "So I recreated their album covers with me graduating on them 😂🔥. These artists kept me focused and inspired to stay on the right path while accomplishing the goals I set for myself through their music and words. Thanks for all the inspiration and creativity."

Included in Phillips' graduation photo album are remakes of some of his favorite LPs, including all of J. Cole's albums, with the highlight being his remake of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, where he sits atop a roof. He is clearly a Jermaine fan.

He also redid Kendrick Lamar's latest album, DAMN.,where he wears a scowl on his face while rocking his graduation fit. Drake's Nothing Was the Same, Chance The Rapper's Coloring Book, Big Sean's I Decided, Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauren Hill and others all get done over.

Check out the photos below. And congrats to all the upcoming graduates.

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