New Star Wars Series to Reportedly Star Childish Gambino as Lando Calrissian

Childish Gambino does the acting and rapping switch up rather well and he could possibly be showing off his thespian skills in an upcoming series on Disney+.

On the latest episode of the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube show, which premiered this afternoon (July 22), host Corey Van Dyke reports that Gambino will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in his own series. "So, we've heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series," Van Dyke revealed.

Host Noah Outlaw was initially reluctant to break the news in case something happened in which the show didn't go as planned and then Reddit heads would be mad at him. "And that's why we've kinda been hesitant because Donald is down, but also Donald Glover is very busy," Outlaw said. "He's Childish Gambino and all this stuff. And also, so they were kinda trying, they had to work with him. And we say this all the time on our show as a joke, that Brinks truck that they dumped on Donald Glover's lawn to do this show was huge. So, but yeah, there it is. Cat's out of the bag, I guess."

The series will be available for streaming on Disney+, if things go as planned. The report has not been confirmed, but the rumor mill has been buzzing rather intensely with fans eager for Childish to make his return. No other details were offered regarding the multi-hyphenate's comeback to the acting world.

Childish Gambino starred as Lando in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story film, alongside Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett), Emilia Clarke (Qi'ra), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca) and more. The movie grossed $213.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and made $170 million at the box office in the U.S. and Canada in its opening weekend, which was Memorial Day weekend two years ago.

Gambino is no stranger to seeing successful numbers in projects he releases or contributes to. Back in June, his 2018 hit song "This Is America" saw a major spike on Spotify during the nationwide protests against police brutality following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. Floyd was killed by a former Minneapolis police officer, who kept his knee on George's neck for over eight minutes.

"This Is America" catapulted to No. 2 from No. 97 on the U.S. Spotify chart. The record also garnered 1.117 million streams.

Childish Gambino hasn't spoken on the unconfirmed recent development that has been making its rounds on the internet, but it looks like his supporters and Star Wars fans are hopeful.

Check out the conversation about Childish Gambino possibly reprising his role as Lando Calrissian around the 56:23-mark below.