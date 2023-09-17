Cardi B Addresses Twitter Accusation That Her Father Is a Rapist and Pedophile

Cardi B has addressed the Twitter accusation that her father is a rapist and pedophile.

Cardi B Responds to Accusations That Her Father Is a Rapist and Pedophile

On Saturday (Sept. 16), Cardi B jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and responded to user @yonceonikafenty's tweet, which featured alleged information about the Bronx rapper's father being a convicted rapist and pedophile.

"Cardi B's father is a convicted r@pist..and [pedophile], too," the person wrote.

In her response, Cardi said her dad has never been a rapist and added a cautionary warning to those who continue to spread lies.

"First it was the video lying on Offset, now it’s lies on my dad.. I’m pretty sure ya know offenders have to take a pic every year. Keep it cute on family…Especially offenders, pedos and molesters cuz everybody gonna wanna cry when I start talking about the real p***y snatchers," she wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan posted on X two dated tweets from 2020 where Cardi addressed the rumors before about her father being arrested. According to the Grammy-winning rhymer, her father has never been arrested and drove a cab in New York City for nine years. See the tweet below.

XXL has reached out to Cardi B's reps for comment.

Cardi B Threatens to Sue Person for Creating Allegedly Fake Evidence of Offset Cheating

Cardi B has enough of the lies.

Last month, a Twitter user @ayywalker shared what they claimed was evidence that Offset had recently cheated on Cardi B. The post included a photo that was supposedly of Offset, as well as a voice memo of a man attempting to set up a meeting with a woman.

"Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing," the Twitter user captioned the post. In response, the 32-year-old rapper threatened legal action.

"So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer," Cardi B stated in a since-deleted voice note that you can listen to below. "Because all these little games that you guys want to play online–it's going to be over with."

Read More: Offset Angry at Someone Trying to Holler at Cardi B in Her DMs

Read Cardi B's cautionary warning to gossip spreaders below.

