Cam’ron Wears Jeans With Image of Melyssa Ford’s Mouth Open Over the Crotch Area Amid Their Beef

Cam'ron is not done feuding with Melyssa Ford. A video surfaced of Cam rocking jeans with an image of Melyssa Ford's mouth open over the crotch area.

On Friday (Jan. 12), music producer Jermaine Dupri shared a video on his Instagram page featuring Cam'ron wearing jeans with Melyssa Ford's face over the crotch area. In his clip, which is being filmed by It Is What It Is podcast co-host Ma$e, Killa Cam is delivering wolf tickets at JD.

However, in the clip below, you can see an image of Melyssa Ford's face with her mouth open over the crotch area. It is evident that Cam has not finished beefing with Ford, even after she apologized for her negative comments about him during an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast last year.

Why Is Cam'ron Being So Petty to Melyssa Ford?

Last December, on The Joe Budden Podcast, Melyssa Ford commented about a segment she watched on Cam'ron sports podcast, It Is What It Is, where he told a story about him and Ma$e having a threesome with a sex worker at a brothel back in the 1990s. The former model alluded that Cam and Mason may have had sex with an underage prositutes.

"Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that whore house?" Ford asked on TJBP episode.

Although Ford would later apologized for her remarks, Cam'ron was not happy with what she said and aimed his vitriol at Ford during an episode of his sports podcast.

"You can’t just say s**t like that and two days later be like, 'Oh, my bad. I wasn't thinking.' You damn right you wasn't thinking," Cam stated.

"Be careful," Killa warned in the video below. "I tell you one thing, I know a lot of people in ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE. I'll have you escorted back across the border," he warned. "Be careful. It scream desperation, but we'll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out. I'll get her out the country. I'll make two calls, man."

Cam'ron also threatened to sue Melyssa Ford and Joe Budden for defamation with Joe calling his bluff.

See Cam'ron rocking some controversial jeans with Melyssa Ford's image over the crotch area below.

