Cam’ron Disses Melyssa Ford After She Apologizes for Implying He May Have Had Sex With an Underage Prostitute

Cam'ron is firing shots at Melyssa Ford after she apologized for recently implying he may have had sex with an underage prostitute.

Cam'ron Disses Melyssa Ford

On Tuesday (Dec. 5), Cam'ron took aim at Melyssa Ford during an episode of his sports podcast, It Is What It Is.

"Be careful," Killa warned. "I tell you one thing, I know a lot of people in ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE. I'll have you escorted back across the border. Be careful. It scream desperation, but we'll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out. I'll get her out the country. I'll make two calls, man."

He double down with the disrespect on Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 6). The Harlem, N.Y. rapper uploaded a photo on his Instagram page that shows him posing with Melyssa Ford on what appears to be the red carpet at an event. He captioned the post: "I told the b***h 'don’t touch me' when we took this pic. F**k you and ya apology!! Stay strong and Stand on business!! We just busy at the moment, we’ll get to you soon boo and nothing violent!! Before you accuse us of more shit that’s inaccurate."

Melyssa Ford Apologizes After Reckless Comments

This entire conflict was kicked off after Melyssa took exception to Cam'ron and Ma$e recounting a story about them both having sex with a prostitute on a recent episode of their show. The Joe Budden Podcast cohost voiced her opinion on an episode of TJBP on Sunday (Dec. 3).

"Is there a distinct possibility that there may have been underage girls in that wh*re house?" Melyssa questioned.

On Tuesday, the former video model apologized on latest episode of TJBP.

"I apologize, I should never have made that insinuation," Melyssa said.

God forgives, Cam'ron don't.

See Cam'ron's response to Melyssa Ford's apology below.

Watch Cam'ron Diss Melyssa Ford