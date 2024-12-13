Get Tix to See BossMan Dlow Perform at LIV on Sunday in Miami

BossMan Dlow is celebrating the release of his debut album Dlow Curry with a release party at LIV Miami Beach.

BossMan Dlow Performing at LIV

The 2024 XXL Freshman is capping off a breakout year and Rolling Loud Miami weekend by popping out at LIV on Sunday (Dec. 15). The party starts at 11:30 p.m. The nightclub appearance will close out the 2024 Rolling Loud Miami Festival, which will be headlined by Future, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti and also feature performances from Dlow, Metro Boomin, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, Sexyy Red, Lil Baby, Trippie Redd, Rick Ross, Lil Tjay, Don Toliver, Ski Mask The Slump God and more.

On Friday (Dec. 13), the Florida rapper put out his new Dlow Curry album on Alamo Records. The 20-song effort features guest appearances from GloRilla, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, Babyface Ray, French Montana and NoCap. Dlow has been on an upward trajectory all year with the platinum track "Get in With Me" and the gold single "Mr. Pot Scraper," which have earned him acclaim as one of the rap game's most promising new future hit makers. He released the mixtape Mr. Beat the Road in March. Back in October, he performed "Get in With Me" and "Shake Dat A*s (Twerk Song)" at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Tickets for the BossMan Dlow LIV album release party can be purchased HERE.

Read More: Here Are All 182 XXL Freshmen Over the Years

Check out the flyer for BossMan Dlow's Dlow Curry album release party below.

BossMan Dlow Hosts Album Release Party at LIV Miami