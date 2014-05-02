Boosie Earned His GED In Prison Because Of His Kids

While locked up, Boosie spent his time productively, earning his GED and other certificates according to an interview he did with VladTV.

"I got my GED in prison. I got about eight of nine certificates in prison," said Boosie.

Boosie claims that he did so to be a "positive influence on [his] kids." "I'm always on my kids so hard about staying in school and getting their education and I ain't got a GED," he said. "I wanted to do that for my kids and for my momma...It seemed like when I got my GED that was one of the most happiest moments. I never saw her more happy...She had tears in her eyes. So basically, I did it for my kids--to lead by example--and for my mother."

Boosie also claimed that all he did was write music while in jail and has "three verses" ready for "every song." Since his release, Bad Azz told the world that he plans to release two albums this year, dropped a video for "Show The World (Remix)" with K. Michelle, sat down for an in-depth interview with The Combat Jack Show, and released "Heart Of A Lion," the lead single from his upcoming album, Touchdown 2 Cause Hell.

