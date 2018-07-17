Boosie BadAzz Celebrates Finally Being Let Off Parole and Probation After 10 Years
Boosie BadAzz may currently be in the hot seat at the moment, after being accused of threatening his daughter, but the Baton Rouge rap vet has quite a lot to celebrate this week.
On Monday night (July 16), Boosie revealed that his 10-year long toll with being on parole and probation has officially come to an end. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Heartless Hearts" rapper shared his voters registration form and termination letter from the state of Louisiana. Boosie also made to sure to include a celebratory caption which read: “JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH MY PO 💯💯💯GOD IS GREAT IM OFF PROBATION N PAROLE 💯10 YEARS OF MY LIFE IVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY TO COME NIGGAS WHO BEEN N THIS STRUGGLE WITH THE SYSTEM FEEL MY JOY RIGHT NA."
"IVE COMPLETELY THIS JOURNEY ON PAPER WITH NO FUCK UPS #goboosie OVERSEAS MONEY TIME SEND THE BAG IM ON MY WAY✈️✈️✈️ @snoopdogg THATS MY VOTER REGISTRATION FORM IM BOUT TO VOTE FUCK THAT," he added.
Later that evening, Boosie also shared a hilarious video of him celebrating the news by parading around his home in a Versace robe as Lil Duval's "Living My Best Life" served as the soundtrack to his stroll. The rapper was also thrown a surprise party by his family.
Boosie's probation and parole stems from serving nearly five years in prison for multiple drug convictions and a first-degree murder rap that he beat. In 2014, he was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Take a look at Boosie celebrating the news of no longer being on parole or probation below.
