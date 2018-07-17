Boosie BadAzz may currently be in the hot seat at the moment, after being accused of threatening his daughter, but the Baton Rouge rap vet has quite a lot to celebrate this week.

On Monday night (July 16), Boosie revealed that his 10-year long toll with being on parole and probation has officially come to an end. In a lengthy Instagram post, the "Heartless Hearts" rapper shared his voters registration form and termination letter from the state of Louisiana. Boosie also made to sure to include a celebratory caption which read: “JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH MY PO 💯💯💯GOD IS GREAT IM OFF PROBATION N PAROLE 💯10 YEARS OF MY LIFE IVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY TO COME NIGGAS WHO BEEN N THIS STRUGGLE WITH THE SYSTEM FEEL MY JOY RIGHT NA."

"IVE COMPLETELY THIS JOURNEY ON PAPER WITH NO FUCK UPS #goboosie OVERSEAS MONEY TIME SEND THE BAG IM ON MY WAY✈️✈️✈️ @snoopdogg THATS MY VOTER REGISTRATION FORM IM BOUT TO VOTE FUCK THAT," he added.

Later that evening, Boosie also shared a hilarious video of him celebrating the news by parading around his home in a Versace robe as Lil Duval's "Living My Best Life" served as the soundtrack to his stroll. The rapper was also thrown a surprise party by his family.

Boosie's probation and parole stems from serving nearly five years in prison for multiple drug convictions and a first-degree murder rap that he beat. In 2014, he was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

Take a look at Boosie celebrating the news of no longer being on parole or probation below.

