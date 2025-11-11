B.o.B Sued for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting a Woman During an After-Party in a Hotel Room – Report

B.o.B is facing a new lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by the rapper during an after-party in a hotel room in California earlier this year.

The woman filed the complaint against the Atlanta rapper on Nov. 7, according to records obtained by XXL on Tuesday (Nov. 11). CBS 8 reports the woman, a Texas native, claims she and her cousin went to see Bobby Ray perform at the Tequila & Taco Music Festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in San Diego in April of 2025. During the show, B.o.B invited the woman on stage to dance to the Ying Yang Twins' "Whistle While You Twerk." Afterward, his manager approached the woman and invited her to an after-party, the complaint states.

The woman and her cousin arrived at the Westin Hotel in downtown San Diego around 3 a.m., where they were escorted by the manager to a suite. The women were allegedly offered drugs but refused. When the woman's cousin left the room to go get a jacket, B.o.B began kissing and groping the woman and tried to spread her legs, she claims.

The complaint alleges he was interrupted briefly when his wife entered the room and the rapper yelled at her to leave. B.o.B allegedly continued to grope the woman and fondle her genitals until his manager knocked on the door. The woman used the opportunity to escape. She found her cousin in the lobby and left.

XXL has reached out to B.o.B's team for comment.