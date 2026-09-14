BloodHound Q50 Shot and Killed in Chicago, More Than 50 Shots Fired by Six Gunmen – Report

BloodHound Q50 was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend and more than 50 shots were reportedly fired by six gunmen.

The 22-year-old Chicago native, born Mikquale Cooper, was gunned down while sitting in his car at a local gas station on Sunday (Sept. 13) just before 4 a.m, according to local news outlet CWB Chicago. Video surveillance footage of the incident has been circulating on the internet. In one video taken from inside the gas station, Q50 walks out of the store and walks back in for a few seconds before hesitantly walking out again. A short time later, dozens of gunshots can be heard ringing out.

Another video taken from outside the gas station shows the rapper getting inside his white Tesla seconds before multiple gunmen open fire on the vehicle. Over 50 shots were fired by six people during the ambush, CWB Chicago reports.

The gunmen fled in multiple vehicles. One of the alleged gunmen appeared to walk into the gas station and spot Q50 before leaving shortly before the shots could be heard. No arrests have been made.

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for comment.

Bloodhound Q50 had been making an imprint on the Chicago rap scene over the past few years, with collaborations with VonOff1700, EST Gee and others, and projects like 2025's Long Live My Brudda He Prolly Kilt Yo Brudda and 2026's Get Back or Die Trying. On Aug. 20, he released his latest single "Head Taps."

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