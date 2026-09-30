Police Investigate Murder of Man Killed After Attending BloodHound Q50’s Funeral for Possible Links – Report

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was killed in Chicago after attending BloodHound Q50's funeral for possible links.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' report, published on Wednesday (Sept. 30), 26-year-old Naseem D. Stevens was shot and killed in Chicago at a gas station in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sept. 25. Stevens was publicly known as rapper Poohman (or BloundHound Poohman) and is a presumed affiliate of BloodHound and DrillCity collective.

Chicago police posted video surveillance footage of the incident on their YouTube channel on Tuesday (Sept. 29). The clip, which was taken from outside of the gas station, shows a black car pulling into the gas station, and suddenly, two people jump out, with one of them holding a handgun and the other holding what appears to be an AK-47 rifle.

The man with the handgun ran up to Stevens' car and started shooting into the driver's side window. As the first gunman runs away from the car, the second man with the rifle also opens fire at Stevens' vehicle. Surveillance video shows the gunmen getting back into their car and fleeing the scene, but not before the man with the rifle falls onto the ground and then scrambles back inside the vehicle to make their escape.

According to the Sun-Times, Stevens drove away while the other vehicle followed behind and shooting at him in traffic. After being shot, Stevens crashed near 73rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. CBS News reports that Stevens suffered gunshot wounds to the back and to the knee before crashing into a pole. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe Stevens was likely returning from the funeral for Bloodhound Q50, which took place earlier that day in Merrillville, Ind. However, authorities are "uncertain" whether his killing is directly tied to the funeral.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8271.

XXL has reached out to the Chicago Police for comment.

See the Current Status of Every Murdered Rapper's Case XXL takes a look at the current status of the cases of hip-hop murders that have occurred over the past 39 years.