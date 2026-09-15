Woman Who Was Allegedly in Car With BloodHound Q50 When He Was Shot and Killed Speaks Out

The woman who was allegedly in the car with BloodHound Q50 when he was shot and killed over the weekend in Chicago speaks out.

On Monday (Sept. 14), the woman seen in footage of the shooting exiting Q50's car and running from the scene as shots were being fired at the rapper shared a post on Facebook. In the post, she identified herself as the woman in the video and denied the speculation that she set Q50 up.

"I am the girl that was in the passenger seat yall don’t know what the f**k happened i didnt set sh*t up," the statement reads. "When he got in the car I told him to hurry up and pull off because when he was in the store dudes were walking around the car looking suspicious the car would not put off because of thr seat belt while he was trying to get the car in drive i was looking out the back window and seen them running up after soon as I seen them and heard shots i got out fast as I could and ran screaming for help That was my homie my lover and my unborn baby father put some f**kn respect on me and his life."

The woman has also shared a video on Facebook where she lamented the loss of Q50 and called out her detractors.

"That sh*t f**ked up," she says. "Y'all got so much to f**king say, like y'all was there...Y'all don't know a muthaf**kin thing ’bout sh*t."

Fox 32 Chicago spoke with the woman, who revealed she has left the state.

BloodHound Q50 was shot and killed outside a Chicago gas station early Sunday morning (Sept. 13), when six gunmen reportedly fired over 50 shots at the rapper after he exited the store and got into his car. No arrests have been made.

See the Woman Who Was Allegedly in the Car With BloodHound Q50 When He Was Shot and Killed Speak Out

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