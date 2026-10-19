BloodHound Q50’s Autopsy Report Reveals Rapper Was Shot Five Times – Report

BloodHound Q50's autopsy report reveals the rapper was shot five times in a brazen ambush last month.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times article, published on Monday (Oct. 19), the 22-year-old Chicago rapper, born Mikquale T. Cooper, was fatally struck in his head, neck, back and left shoulder. The Cook County medical examiner's office stated in their report that approximately 50 rifle and 9 mm shell casings were recovered from the scene at a BP gas station, located on the South Side of Chicago in the Fuller Park neighborhood. According to the toxicology results, Q50 tested positive for opioids, cannabis, and a benzodiazepine.

BloodHound Q50 was gunned down while sitting in his car at the BP gas station on Sept. 13 just before 4 a.m. Surveillance video captured Q50 walking out of the station's store, briefly stepping back inside, and then cautiously stepping outside once more, shortly before a barrage of gunfire erupted. No arrests have been made.

Another video taken from outside the gas station shows the rapper getting inside his white Tesla seconds before multiple gunmen open fire on the vehicle. Over 50 shots were fired by six gunmen during the ambush. The gunmen fled in multiple vehicles. One of the alleged gunmen appeared to walk into the gas station and spot Q50 before leaving shortly before the shots could be heard.

Additionally, a woman was with Q50 during the incident who was in the car when the late rapper was shot and killed. In a Facebook post, she identified herself as the woman in the video and denied the speculation that she set Q50 up.

"I am the girl that was in the passenger seat yall don't know what the f**k happened i didnt set sh*t up," she wrote. "When he got in the car I told him to hurry up and pull off because when he was in the store dudes were walking around the car looking suspicious the car would not put off because of thr seat belt while he was trying to get the car in drive i was looking out the back window and seen them running up after soon as I seen them and heard shots i got out fast as I could and ran screaming for help That was my homie my lover and my unborn baby father put some f**kn respect on me and his life."

According to records included in the autopsy report, the woman told officers she fled from the Tesla and hid in a stranger's car. She also told officers people wanted rapper Q50 dead, the Sun-Times reported.

Police are also investigating the murder of 26-year-old Naseem D. Stevens, publicly known as rapper Poohman, a presumed affiliate of BloodHound and DrillCity collective, who was shot and killed in Chicago on Sept. 30 at a gas station after attending BloodHound Q50's funeral. Investigators are searching for possible links between the two shootings.

Get our free mobile app