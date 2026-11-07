T-Pain Supports the Polyamory Lifestyle With New Dating Show Searching For a Third

T-Pain has created and executive produced a polyamorous dating show that features a couple searching for a third person to join their relationship.

On Thursday (Nov. 5), Pain shared the trailer for Searching For a Third on Instagram, which appears to follow a traditional dating show format and features the singer himself as a host.

"I'm proud to announce the first ever @nappyboynetwork original series, Searching For A Third," he wrote. "Created and executive produced by yours truly. What happens when my good friends @djmontay and @iamshonterenee open up their relationship with room for one more? This is their polyamory journey and all the crazy twists and turns that go along with it!"

Throughout the series, DJ Montay (who has been Pain's longtime DJ) and Shonte will meet a group of women interested in becoming part of their relationship, with the couple navigating first dates, chemistry, jealousy and the challenges of finding someone who is the right fit for both of them. The show will also explore the conversations and compromises that come with adding another person into an already-established dynamic.

The show will premiere on YouTube on Wednesday (Nov. 11) at 8pm ET, with new episodes streaming weekly at that time. And continuing in the traditional dating competition show format, the season will wrap with a two-part reunion special early next year.

Check out the trailer for T-Pain's Searching For a Third series below.

Watch the Trailer for 'Searching For a Third'

The 45 Most Important Hip-Hop Producers Since 2000 Here’s XXL’s picks of the most important hip-hop producers since the year 2000.