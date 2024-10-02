BlocBoy JB Arrested After Falling Asleep While at an Intersection With a Gun on His Lap – Report

BlocBoy JB has reportedly been arrested after falling asleep at a busy intersection with a gun on his lap.

BlocBoy JB Allegedly Dozes Off in His Car With a Gun on His Lap

According to a report published by WREG News Channel 3 on Tuesday (Oct. 1), BlocBoy JB is facing multiple charges after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Memphis earlier that day. Police say the Memphis-bred rapper was found passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the brake and a gun on his lap at a busy intersection.

A responding officer approached a red Mazda SUV after the vehicle was stopped at a traffic light and idled in the intersection of North Germantown Parkway and Chickering Lane through two cycles of green lights. The THP trooper allegedly found JB, born James Lee Baker, asleep inside the vehicle with a black Glock in his lap and a bag of marijuana near his side.

Blockboy JB was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, among several other charges. He was booked into Shelby County Jail on a $7,500 bond. Police also reportedly stated that JB previously had his driver's license revoked due to a past DUI charge.

XXL has reached out to BlocBoy JB and the Tennessee Highway Patrol for confirmation and a statement.

Read More: BlocBoy JB Says Police Think He Is a Drug Dealer

BlocBoy JB's Past Legal Issues

BlocBoy JB's reported arrest on Tuesday isn't the first time he's found himself in hot water with the law. In 2019, he was arrested on drug and felony gun charges in a separate incident. According to Yahoo! News, BlocbBoy JB was convicted of manufacturing and selling a controlled substance in 2020. At the time, he was reportedly sentenced to one day in jail.