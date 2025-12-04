Blacc Zacc May Face Death Penalty for Murder-for-Hire Plot – Report

Blacc Zacc could reportedly face the death penalty after being charged with a murder-for-hire plot and RICO conspiracy.

On Thursday (Dec. 4), South Carolina news outlet The State reported that the Columbia, S.C.-based rapper is currently under consideration for the ultimate penalty for his alleged crimes, which include running a large drug-trafficking operation, robberies and murder in furtherance of the gang.

According to The State, Bill Nettles, a former U.S. Attorney for South Carolina and prominent Columbia defense attorney, was appointed “learned counsel” for Blacc Zacc, born Zachary Chapman.

Specifically in federal death penalty cases, the law requires that the defense have one "learned counsel," which designates an attorney who is qualified and has experience defending capital cases. Blacc Zacc will also be represented by John Warren, as the law requires that Nettles be assisted by another attorney.

The decision on whether this becomes a death penalty case will be made by U.S. Justice Department officials and could take several months.

Blacc Zacc was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Oct. 28. He is facing a 22-page indictment that accuses him of heading Dirty Money Entertainment (DME), which authorities say is a street gang based in South Carolina. The indictment lists an incident in September of 2021, where Zacc allegedly put a bounty on a rival gang member who he believed stole a diamond chain. The man was fatally killed the following month.

Blacc Zacc has pleaded not guilty. He is currently in a Spartanburg County Jail awaiting trial. He has been denied bond.

XXL has reached out to Blacc Zacc's attorney for comment.

Watch WIS New 10's Coverage of Blacc Zacc's Arrest