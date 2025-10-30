Blacc Zacc Arrested for Orchestrating Murder-for-Hire Plot and RICO Conspiracy

Blacc Zacc has been arrested for arranging a murder and RICO charges in South Carolina.

On Tuesday (Oct. 28), the rapper, born Zachary Chapman, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Service and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Jail. Zacc is facing a 22-page indictment that accuses him of heading Dirty Money Entertainment (DME), which authorities say is a street gang based in South Carolina.

The indictment states that Zacc, 35, "directed all DME activities, but occasionally he delegated authority to other members and associates to perform certain tasks." According to the indictment, these illegal tasks included operating a large drug-trafficking operation, robberies and murder in furtherance of the gang.

In particular, the indictment lists an incident in September of 2021, where Zacc allegedly put a bounty on a gang rival who he believed stole a diamond chain. The man was murdered in October of that year. Zacc faces nine total charges.

RICO Conspiracy

Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Two counts of Use, Carry, and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence

Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Murder in Aid of Racketeering

Use of Interstate Commerce Facilities in the Commission of Murder-for-Hire

Causing Death Through Use of a Firearm

Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Threats or Violence

On Tuesday, Zacc went before a federal magistrate and entered a not-guilty plea. He has a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 3.

XXL has reached out to Blacc Zacc's attorney for comment.

Watch WIS 10's Coverage of the Blacc Zacc Case