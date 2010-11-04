Birdman Speaks on Reuniting With Lil Wayne, Immediate Plans

,

After enduring eight months behind bars, Lil Wayne was freed from jail earlier this morning (November 4). Birdman called in to Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Los Angeles’ Power 106 FM to speak on the release and the team’s immediate plans.

“We let him embrace mama first,” the Cash Money co-founder said of Wayne’s interaction with his mother, Miss Cita.

Weezy expressed his plans for his first moments of freedom to Baby, as well, reportedly telling him, “I wanna go eat, I wanna go chill, I wanna see the family, and after that we gonna do what we do—we gonna pop bottles and look at these models.”

As previously reported, Lil Wayne must head to Arizona to sign paperwork with the probation department stemming from a separate 2008 drug case. “We gotta go out there for a minute," he said. "He gotta go check in; he got a little paperwork out there. After that they’re headed to L.A. and then Miami.

According to his lawyer, James Tilson, once Wayne is in Arizona on Friday, he will sign papers to start his 36-month probation term and have the probation transferred to his residence in Florida.

Young Money president Mack Maine told XXLMag.com that Wayne may be making his return to the stage on Saturday as a special guest at Drake’s Las Vegas concert at the ironically titled venue, The Joint.

The whole Young Money/Cash Money family will then be heading to Miami on Sunday to celebrate Weezy’s release. Going down on Sunday, November 7, there will be a party at an undisclosed location with expected guests including Drake, Birdman, Lil Twist and more. —Adam Fleischer