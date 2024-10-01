The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Juicy’ Video Features a Cameo From Mayor Eric Adams, Sort Of

The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Juicy" video features a cameo from embattled New York City Mayor Eric L. Adams, sort of.

New York City's Mayor Eric L. Adams' name has been in the headlines after he was charged with bribery and campaign finance offenses last week. Before he was the Big Apple's 110th mayor, Adams appeared in Biggie's "Juicy" video 30 years ago, kind of. The politician didn't actually appear in the classic visual in person, however. At the 1:38 timestamp of the video below, a shirtless man can be seen doing pull-ups on a pedestrian traffic signal. The pole features an Eric Adams campaign ad.

At the time, Adams was making a run for Congress in New York’s 11th district, which ended up being unsuccessful. In the photo, Adams is wearing a suit and has a mustache and a full head of hair.

Mayor Eric Adams Indicted

The feds are currently playing Eric Adams close like butter play toast. On Sept. 26, he was charged with bribery, campaign finance and conspiracy offenses with the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, accusing the NYC mayor of taking bribes and soliciting illegal campaign contributions, including from foreign nationals.

"Adams put the interests of his benefactors, including a foreign official, above those of his constituents," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press release about the indictment. "This Office and our partners at the FBI and DOI will continue to pursue corruption anywhere in this City, especially when that corruption takes the form of illegal foreign influence on our democratic system."

Adams' indictment came a little over a week after Williams announced Diddy's three-count indictment for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportaton to engage in prostitution.

