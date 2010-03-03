BEP & Lil Wayne Trip Down the Charts

With no new hip-hop albums dropping last week, The Billboard 200 contained the usual suspects this go-round.

Falling one spot to No. 4 from last Wednesday (February 24) is the Black Eyed Peas. The pop rap group’s latest CD, The E.N.D., sold an additional 50,100 units in their 38th week on the charts. According to the Nielsen SoundScan, Will.i.am, Fergie and company have a total sales figure of 2,181,400.

Two slots down at No. 6 is rap’s gingerbread man Lil Wayne. After a month on the charts, Rebirth, has managed to amass 361,400 in sales, with 37,600 copies of the disc being sold just last week.

Further down the scale at No. 29 is Weezy protégé’s Young Money. The group’s debut LP, We Are Young Money, racked up 15,100 units this week, which makes their 10- week tally stand at 345,800.

Holding tight in the top 40 is Mr. Madison Square Garden, Jay-Z. The rap giant slipped five spots to No. 37 sales cycle, after pushing 13,500 copies of The Blueprint 3 out of the stores. Hov’s overall sales of BP3 are currently close to 1,645,00.

Next week look for DJ Khaled’s Victory compilation to stir up the charts. —William Nilly