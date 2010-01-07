Beanie Sigel & Freeway Team up for Roc Boys Street Album
The Roc Boys are back. XXLMag.com has learned that Beanie Sigel and Freeway will be dropping a collaborative street album next month.
The disc, titled The Roc Boys, features 13 tracks and will come out on independent label Siccness Records. It features appearances by DMX, Young Chris and the other members of State Property.
XXL first learned about the project last year when speaking to Siccness CEO, Nemo Mitchell. Beans released The Broad Street Bully with the indie last September.
The Roc Boys is scheduled for release on February 23. —Jesse Gissen
Peep the track listing below
Boss
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by the Batkave
The Last Two
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property
Under Attack
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by Main Event West
Errrly
Freeway ft Tyeena
(L.Pridgeon/Hartman/T.Groves)
Produced by State Property
Serious
Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave
Bac Ya Boyz Down
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Jakk Frost
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/Frost)
Produced by State Property
Word Rite
Freeway
(L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property
Live In Effect
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft State Property
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property
Fresh Ta Def
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave
Cyphr
Freeway ft Whale and Young Chris
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries/O.Akintimehin)
Produced by State Property
May They Rest
Freeway ft Young Guns
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property
Silent Prayer
Beanie Sigel ft DMX
(D.Grant/E.Simmons)
Produced by the batkave
Flatline
Beanie Sigel
(D.Grant)
Produced by Isiah Salazar