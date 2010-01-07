Beanie Sigel &#038; Freeway Team up for <em>Roc Boys</em> Street Album

Beanie Sigel & Freeway Team up for Roc Boys Street Album

The Roc Boys are back. XXLMag.com has learned that Beanie Sigel and Freeway will be dropping a collaborative street album next month.

The disc, titled The Roc Boys, features 13 tracks and will come out on independent label Siccness Records. It features appearances by DMX, Young Chris and the other members of State Property.

XXL first learned about the project last year when speaking to Siccness CEO, Nemo Mitchell. Beans released The Broad Street Bully with the indie last September.

The Roc Boys is scheduled for release on February 23. —Jesse Gissen

Peep the track listing below

Boss
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by the Batkave

The Last Two
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property

Under Attack
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by Main Event West

Errrly
Freeway ft Tyeena
(L.Pridgeon/Hartman/T.Groves)
Produced by State Property

Serious
Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave

Bac Ya Boyz Down
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Jakk Frost
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/Frost)
Produced by State Property

Word Rite
Freeway
(L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property

Live In Effect
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft State Property
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property

Fresh Ta Def
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave

Cyphr
Freeway ft Whale and Young Chris
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries/O.Akintimehin)
Produced by State Property

May They Rest
Freeway ft Young Guns
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property

Silent Prayer
Beanie Sigel ft DMX
(D.Grant/E.Simmons)
Produced by the batkave

Flatline
Beanie Sigel
(D.Grant)
Produced by Isiah Salazar

