Beanie Sigel & Freeway Team up for Roc Boys Street Album

The Roc Boys are back. XXLMag.com has learned that Beanie Sigel and Freeway will be dropping a collaborative street album next month.

The disc, titled The Roc Boys, features 13 tracks and will come out on independent label Siccness Records. It features appearances by DMX, Young Chris and the other members of State Property.

XXL first learned about the project last year when speaking to Siccness CEO, Nemo Mitchell. Beans released The Broad Street Bully with the indie last September.

The Roc Boys is scheduled for release on February 23. —Jesse Gissen

Peep the track listing below

Boss

Beanie Sigel and Freeway

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by the Batkave

The Last Two

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by State Property

Under Attack

Beanie Sigel and Freeway

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by Main Event West

Errrly

Freeway ft Tyeena

(L.Pridgeon/Hartman/T.Groves)

Produced by State Property

Serious

Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/C.Ries)

Produced by the Batkave

Bac Ya Boyz Down

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Jakk Frost

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/Frost)

Produced by State Property

Word Rite

Freeway

(L.Pridgeon)

Produced by State Property

Live In Effect

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft State Property

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by State Property

Fresh Ta Def

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by the Batkave

Cyphr

Freeway ft Whale and Young Chris

(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries/O.Akintimehin)

Produced by State Property

May They Rest

Freeway ft Young Guns

(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by State Property

Silent Prayer

Beanie Sigel ft DMX

(D.Grant/E.Simmons)

Produced by the batkave

Flatline

Beanie Sigel

(D.Grant)

Produced by Isiah Salazar