Watch Bankroll Fresh’s Last Video He Ever Shot, “M.O.B.”

It's officially been a full year since the rap game lost rising star Bankroll Fresh. But his name and legacy continue to live on. Today (March 5), we get the posthumous video for the Atlanta rapper's single "M.O.B."

In the black-and-white visual, the Street Money Worldwide artist takes us from the trap, to the club, to the streets, as cameras follow his every move. "This shit for the real niggas ‘round the globe/This shit here for real niggas down the road/Money over bitches, sticking to the code/I heard these bitches hatin’, tell ‘em fuck them hoes/All these niggas ‘round my hood sell dope," he raps on the chorus.

The video features cameos from Young Dolph, Jeezy and more.

On Friday (March 3), the album art and release date were revealed for Bank's posthumous LP, In Bank We Trust. The cover features a gold image of the rapper on a coin. The project will drop on April 24.

XXL recently looked back at the life and times of the late A-Town MC, talking to his mother about her son's legacy. “[My son] was a good kid and he had a beautiful personality,” Bank's mother Terisa shared. “People loved him, loved being around him. And the people that he did come into contact with, they just took to him because he was that kind of person. He had the kind of personality where he’s silly and gonna make you laugh. He was a very giving person.”

Watch the "M.O.B." video below.

