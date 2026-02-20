Baby Keem Reveals the Real-Life Trauma He Went Through Between Albums

Baby Keem informs his fans about the real-life trauma he went through between albums.

On Thursday night (Feb. 19), Keem hosted a listening for his new album Ca$ino in Los Angeles. During the event, he spoke candidly with fans about his five-year hiatus.

"The obvious point in the room is, it's been a long time since I seen some of y'all," Keem said. "And it wouldn't be fair for me to continue like nothing happened."

The Las Vegas rapper went on to explain how difficult the last five years have been since he dropped his last album, Melodic Blue. Keem said the album was originally named after his mother, who has been dealing with drug abuse issues. He even recalled being informed that his mother left rehab following his performance at Coachella 2022.

"It's not that I'm trying to be elusive or anything, or I'm trying to, like, you know, be gimmicky," he added. "It's just real-life sh*t that I go through every day."

He has also been dealing with the death of his beloved grandmother, who passed away last February. During all this, Keem said he found solace in casinos, which formed the album's theme and title.

"So, I'm going through sh*t every day," he continued. "I'm so blessed to have this medium and people who will listen to that."

Keem's new album, Ca$ino, dropped on Friday (Feb. 20). The sophomore LP, which finds Keem openly addressing his family issues, features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Too Short and others.

Watch Baby Keem Open Up About His Traumatic Last Few Years

