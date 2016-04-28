Anderson .Paak Gives an Inside Look at His Growing Career in ‘All in a Day’s Work’ Doc

Anderson .Paak made major waves at the of the year with the release of his album Malibu, and made an even bigger statement earlier this month when he bought out Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar during his Coachella set. After releasing a trailer on Monday, .Paak comes through with the full version of a documentary short that details the practice and preparation that went into what he calls "definitely our biggest show."

Above all else, the five minute doc illuminates the dynamic between .Paak and Dre, with the singer saying that he sometimes has to convince the rap legend to perform certain songs. "It’s fun to work with a producer that is versatile and has a great ear and knows how to get great vocal performances out of you," .Paak says. "I can hear it, it’s like night and day when I work with him on a song and when I work by myself. And after I was done working with Dre, I had a different approach of how I went into the studio. It was just more tenacity."

.Paak recently spoke to XXL about first meeting with Dre, saying that it forced him to change his stage name. It's clear from the above video that there is a mutual respect between the two musicians, with .Paak star clearly on the rise with Dre in his corner. He says of their collaborations, "I think it's refreshing for him to work with an artist that has a lot of range and dynamic and not just rap but he can sing and knows notes and plays drums and has a different approach."

Watch Anderson .Paak's "All in a Day’s Work" documentary above.

