And The Winner Is….

RedBull's Big Tune Beat Battle Finals

For the past few months Red Bull has visited Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, New York, and San Francisco, conducting their Big Tune Beat Battles, which was actually conceptualized by Vitamin D and Jonathan Moore. The finals took place November 2nd in Seattle, where 12 winners of the earlier battles competed for a chance to work in Red Bull's Los Angeles recording studio with their choice of either Young Buck, Talib Kweli, or Redman. The champ also received a pair of Genelec monitors, which is not a bad prize considering how much Genelec's cost.

The finalists were Algorythm and Marco Polo from NY, Babu and Swiff D from LA, Cambo and Beat Roc from San Francisco, The Are and S1 from Houston, Tall Black Guy and Rio from Chicago, and Seattle natives Sabzi and Brainstorm.

The final round pitted the two hometown guys, Sabzi and Brainstorm, versus one another for the championship. The Blue Scholar (Sabzi) came out victorious. So congrats to him. L'Chaim! Here's a toast to some upcoming major label placements and a fat royalty check from the "Motown Philly"-inspired Boyz II Men comeback single I predict you will produce in the future.

De La Soul also performed, and the big homie Just Blaze was in the house. Perhaps the good folks from Red Bull can hit me and the rest of the SCRATCH/XXL fam with some plane tickets to the next one in '08 :-)

Check out the video and some pics

The Trophy

The Winner: Sabzi