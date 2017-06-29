11 Times Sign Language Interpreters Reigned Supreme in Hip-Hop

Since the 1980s, hip-hop has appealed to people all over the world, evoking emotions and providing a platform for those who can relate to millions—it's truly a genre for everyone. Even for those who have an inability to hear, they are still upfront and center at artists' shows, enjoying sets from your favorites just as much as the next person thanks to some passionate and zealous American Sign Language interpreters.

Thanks to stellar performances in years past by famed interpreters Holly Maniatty and Amber Galloway Gallego, rap performances have been taken up a notch for more fans to enjoy, whether live or in music videos. After spending hours upon days practicing their interpretation of the tracks, these women have taken the spotlight all over the country, working with everyone from JAY-Z to Kendrick Lamar, respectively. Who knew a sign interpretation of "I got my niggas in Queens, I got my bitches Uptown/I got my business in Manhattan, I ain't fuckin' around" would be just as enjoyable as Snoop Dogg rapping it himself?

Even Chance The Rapper has jumped on board, providing interpreting services and free front row tickets for the hearing impaired at every remaining leg of his tour. Kelly Kurdi of DEAFinitely Dope, the sign language translators who were paid to perform and have an extensive list of covers on YouTube, says it is an emotional experience. “We’ve all been close to tears since we met him, because we just can’t believe that he’s willing to provide interpreters on his own," she said.

As the trend continues to grow at shows, XXL highlights 11 times rap artists teamed up with ASL interpreters, in turn delivering a standout performance. Catch up below.