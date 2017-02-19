A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Welcomes Baby Girl

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is a dad. The NYC MC recently revealed the news on Instagram, showing off pictures of his newborn daughter, Melody Valentine.

In a series of IG posts, he shows the freshly-born young one still in the delivery room. In other pics, the girl is posed with fresh gear on.

The baby comes as the "Bag on Me" rapper is buzzing like crazy. He has no intent on slowing down. “I want to be the next legend," he told XXL last year. "It’s different; we’re doing it by ourselves. It’s just us right here, us four. We started this from the ground up. Every night in the studio, everybody stopped doing what they were doing and started grinding. We invested everything we had. Nobody knew. We lost everything after a while. But luckily we came up on the grind so it evened out. Now we get to do shows. Shit is working out right now.”

The newborn was apparently delivered right before the rapper hit the road. Boogie is currently on his TBA Tour, in support of his TBA EP, which dropped last October. The 10-city jaunt kicked off on Feb. 17 in Providence, R.I. and will touch down in cities like Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Denver before closing out on March 3 in Baltimore.

Peep the full list of tour dates here. Check out pictures of A's bundle of joy below.

20 of Your Favorite Rappers Naming Their Favorite Rappers