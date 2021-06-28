42 Dugg Lists His Top Five Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Artists like Jeezy, Boosie BadAzz and Yo Gotti were salient voices to 42 Dugg when he was younger. Their stories about swimming through the streets resonated most with people who lived through the same experiences, as Dugg did. When the Motor City rapper was asked about his favorite hip-hop albums and mixtapes of all time, he infused his list with trap classics from those very names that have an infinite amount of respect in the gutter.

Starting from No. 5, the 2021 XXL Freshman elect positions Webbie’s sophomore album, Savage Life 2, in the fifth slot. Most people remember that project because of its single “Independent,” which taught a lot of young folks how to spell the word properly. Dugg adds reason to his choice by saying, “Front to back, he was talking shit on there.”

Rap heads know how amazing it feels when a certain project releases and details specific events or moments as if the artist is speaking about the listener's life. With that in mind, Incarcerated by Boosie gets listed as the immediate followup. “I was going to jail when he came out with that so I felt him, you know what I'm saying, on a different level," Dugg shares.

Betwixt the top and bottom half of his ranking, Dugg deems Trap or Die 2 by Jeezy as one of his old anthems. And next, another mixtape that precedes his favorite rap project of all time is Yo Gotti’s tape Cocaine Muzik 5 (White Friday). It’s “the hardest shit in the world,” if you let 42 tell it.

42's No. 1 choice is arguably the best trap album of all time. “[Let's Get It:] Thug Motivation 101, Jeezy,” he maintains. “Best album ever.” Straight like that.

You can watch 42 Dugg reveal his top five favorite hip-hop albums and mixtapes below.