10 Rapper I.O.U.’s – A History of Hip-Hop’s IRS Woes

For all of the money-focused bragging and boasting that hip-hoppers spit in song or speak in interviews, cash continues to rule everything around many. The latest artist to see his suspect financial dealings become public record is Young Buck, whose home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, was raided Tuesday (August 3) by armed Internal Revenue Service agents. With shotguns in hands, the IRS representatives entered Buck’s crib and seized jewelry, furniture, platinum plaques and recording equipment due to the former G-Unit member’s delinquent $300,000 tax bill. He was, however, able to keep the house and a car.

Though it’ll provide little comfort, Buck should realize that he’s in good company when it comes to hip-hop heads who’ve tested the mighty arm of the IRS and, unsurprisingly, lost. XXL takes a trip down memory lane to show Buck just to whom he can now relate.

NAS

Amount Owed: $2.5 million

Reason: Unpaid federal taxes from 2006 and 2007

Result: There are yet to be reports that Nas has settled his debt with the IRS. And with the monthly child support that he was ordered to pay to Kelis shortly before the IRS came calling in late 2009, the Queensbridge MC’s wallet has been on constant attack.

JERMAINE DUPRI

Amount Owed: Over $2.5 million

Reason: Federal taxes

Result: In 2002, the IRS seized his belonging including furniture and cars. Money Is a thang, apparently.

CHAMILLIONAIRE

Amount Owed: Over $175,000

Reason: Federal income tax

Result: In addition to the federal income tax, the Texas rapper is facing foreclosure on his Houston home, with the current asking price at $1.8 million. Guess it’s not just the Hip-Hop Police that are after him.

FAT JOE

Amount Owed: $139,000

Reason: State taxes

Result: Joe seems to be liquidating assets. He lost a judgment against Sun Trust for the mortgage on his Florida home, which he purchased for far more than that. In addition, he and his Terror Squad production team owe the state of New Jersey. Lien back.

DMX

Amount Owed: Approximately $1.5 million

Reason: Unpaid income tax from 2002, 2003, and 2005

Result: The multiplatinum selling artist’s case is still pending. And, to be honest, it’s probably not at the top of his list of worries right now in light of last week’s other legal troubles.*

LIL’ KIM

Amount Owed: Nearly $1 million

Reason: State taxes in New York, New Jersey, and California

Result: Kim is reportedly attempting to work out her money problems. Maybe taking shots at Nicki Minaj and throwing herself back into the spotlight is merely a step in her payment plan.

FOXY BROWN

Amount Owed: $640,000

Reason: Unpaid taxes from 2003, 2004, 2005, and 2006

Result: Despite the early decade issues, it took until July 2009 for the IRS to go after Fox. Her case remains unsolved and, much like DMX, her mind is likely on some other legal issues right now.

MC HAMMER

Amount Owed: $670,000

Reason: State and federal taxes

Result: The case remains unsettled. Surprise, surprise. Hey, at least he moved back into hip-hop’s collective consciousness recently, with Rick Ross’ “MC Hammer,” and Drake’s line from “Over”: “Will I blow all of this money baby, Hammer Time.” That’s a silver lining, right?

BIZARRE

Amount Owed: More than $25,000

Reason: State taxes

Result: According to the D12 member’s lawyer, an “accounting error” caused the IRS to go after his client. He also claimed that Bizarre is in the process of straightening out his money issues. Maybe if Biz's Friday Night At St. Andrews had been able to sell more than a thousand units, he could’ve avoided this fate.

SWIFTY MCVAY

Amount Owed: More than $250,000

Reason: State and federal taxes

Result: Not to be outdone by fellow D12 member Bizarre, Swifty owes a cool quarter mil' to Uncle Sam. According to his attorney, Jeffrey Freeman, the same man who reps Bizarre, Swifty is “working with the government in resolving his outstanding tax liability.”

Other artists with past issues with the IRS: Eve, Method Man, Flavor Flav, Swizz Beatz, Mystikal, Suge Knight, Master P.

id="140"]