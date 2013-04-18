Zone Out to GrandeMarshall’s “Mugga Man” Mixtape Now

GrandeMarshall's acclaimed debut 800 garnered much love from indie fans, now the Philly MC drops his 21-track followup, Mugga Man, stuffed with scent of greenery, Philly jargons, and high whispers shrouded in the shadows of the evening. Brought to you by the good folks of Fool's Gold—which also curated Kid Cudi, Duck Sauce, and Danny Brown to the masses—this project ignites THC urges, heavily. It's a perfect soundtrack for the upcoming 420 this weekend.

Download the project here, or just bump it via the Soundcloud bless below.