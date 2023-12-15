The Break Presents – YTB Fatt

YTB Fatt has the natural-born ambition of a true hustler. The West Memphis, Ark. native has turned that mentality into a burgeoning rap career.

Brimming with confidence and packing a raw, deadpan flow, YTB, 22, started dabbling in the studio at the age of 16, but didn't take hip-hop seriously until three years later. Locking himself in the studio for 100 straight days in the late spring and early summer of 2022 spawned songs like "Don't Crash," which has since raked in 2.7 million views on YouTube. That song, and other early tracks like "Played Out," caught the attention of Moneybagg Yo, who signed Fatt to his Bread Gang Entertainment imprint at the onset of 2023.

Along with Fat Wizza and Moneybagg Yo himself, YTB Fatt dropped "Shot Off Gumbo" in March of this year. The bass-heavy, piano-laden banger serves as a nod to the popular Gumbo cannabis strain. Moneybagg eventually included the track on his Hard to Love mixtape, released in June, a moment Fatt looks back on proudly.

YTB followed up on the success of "Shot Off Gumbo" with the release of "Get Back," the lead single from his debut mixtape, Who Is Fatt. With 13 million YouTube views and over 30,000 TikTok creations, "Get Back" is Fatt's biggest song to date. The hard-hitting street anthem has seen cosigns from the likes of Lil Durk, B.G. and the Cincinnati Bengals. The song also helped YTB Fatt's Who Is Fatt tape reach a peak position of No. 4 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

As YTB Fatt puts the finishing touches on his upcoming project, Foxes Only, he hits up XXL's The Break: Live for a lively interview about what makes him tick. Fatt speaks on words of wisdom he's received from Rod Wave and Yo Gotti, memorable onstage moments and the inspiration behind his song, "Ric Flair Woo." He also tells the story of how he came to work on multiple tracks with Lil Yachty and much more.

