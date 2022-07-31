Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc collapsed onstage while he was performing at a show in Missouri and had to be carried out by security.

On Sunday (July 31), TMZ posted a video of Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc being dragged and then carried offstage after he collapsed during his performance at the The Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo. on July 29. According to the outlet, after rocking the mic for 30 minutes, D-Roc suddenly fell to the floor. Thankfully, security was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical treatment.

In an Instagram post on July 30, organizers of The Ozark Empire Fair said that D-Roc received medical attention backstage and was able to walk on his own before leaving the event.

"The Ozark Empire Fair wants to share that D-Roc has made a full recovery from his collapse at the concert last night," reads the caption. "He received medical attention [backstage] and was up and walking around prior to leaving the fairgrounds. Thank you to the fans for their love and support!"

There’s no word if D-Roc went to the hospital for a thorough evaluation of his health.

This isn’t the first time the Ying Yang Twins had a mid-set scare while performing. Back in 2017, Kaine—who makes up the other half of the crunk rap duo—appeared to be so "messed up" he had to be escorted offstage by security during their concert in Little Rock, Ark. In a viral clip, Kaine is warbling something off key and is stumbling around the stage before security stepped in and removed him from the scene. Ultimately, D-Roc had to finish the set by himself.

This time around, we are happy to report that D-Roc is okay.

Watch Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Get Carried Out by Security After Collapsing Onstage