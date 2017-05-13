YG and DJ Mustard Drop NSFW Version of “Pop It, Shake It” Video

After debuting the video for his single "Pop It, Shake It" last week, YG returns with an uncut, NSFW version. This has "Tip Drill" 2.0 written all over it.

The OG version was official, with YG and DJ Mustard heading to Trinidad and Tobago and partying hard with the natives. But this right here is on a whole other level. Directed by DRE Films, this version was shot Stateside in Miami. YG and his crew take over a mansion for a pool party and appear to have brought out the entire staff from King of Diamonds. Buxom beauties with wagging backsides abound. And none of them are afraid to let it all hang out. Bottles are popped, money is tossed and good times are being had by all.

In another scene, YG rides a jet ski while a completely naked woman rides behind him. The night ends at a club with an interesting bull-riding contest popping off.

"Pop It, Shake It" is the lead single off YG's forthcoming project, Know Your Worth.

In related news, the Bompton rapper's debut album, My Krazy Life, finally reached platinum status last week. Released back in 2014, the album received rave reviews and was powered by “My Nigga,” featuring Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan, which served as the lead single and went triple platinum. The Drake-assisted “Who Do You Love?” also earned YG a platinum plaque, while “Left, Right” reached gold status.

Watch YG and DJ Mustard's uncut "Pop It, Shake It" video below.

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