It's that time of year. The BET Hip Hop Awards are broadcast tonight (Oct. 16) and with that comes the cyphers, which feature an array of acts across the entire spectrum of hip-hop. The night's first cypher featured YBN Cordae, Tobe Nwigwhe, Duckwrth and 2018 XXL Freshman BlocBoy JB, with DJ Premier on the tables.

YBN Cordae kicked the festivities off. He looked comfortable and ready for the moment, displaying the technical talent that's gotten his buzz so strong lately. He also name drops 6ix9ine, then makes it clear he wasn't trying to diss him.

Tobe Nwigwe was up next. He may have had the longest verse but no one seemed to mind; he was flowing. He even had a girl walk onto the set and give him a kiss on the cheek mid-bar, which is new.

Duckwrth was quick to follow. He spit a few bars about the suburbs and Kylie Jenner's grip on the public's attention. As more of an alternative rapper, it was cool to see him in such a bar-heavy environment.

Wrapping it up was BlocBoy JB. He had the familiar bounce to his verse as he's known for, but he was all business. He got some lines off about his grill and new jewelery and his time on the block. He was even nice enough to (partially) censor himself!

Check out the first cypher of the evening below.

See Photos of Gucci Mane, Gunna, Asian Doll and More on 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet