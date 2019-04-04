XXXTentacion Nominated for 10 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Nearly a year after his death, XXXTentacion is being recognized for his musical works.

On Thursday (April 4), the late rapper posthumously received 10 nominations for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

XXXTentacion nabbed nods in the Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist categories. The Florida rapper also recieved nominations in the Top R&B Male Artist field and Top R&B Album category for 17.

In addition, XXXTentacion garnered noms for the Top Rap Album category for ? and Top Streaming Song and Video categories for "Sad!"

Other Billboard Music Awards nominees include Cardi B with a leading 21 nominations. Rappers Post Malone and Drake both each grabbed 17 nods, while Travis Scott received 12 nominations.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

See XXXTentacion's nominations below.

See 2019 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Ed Sheeran

XXXTentacion

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

Travis Scott

XXXTentacion

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Cardi B

Drake

Ariana Grande

Post Malone

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Artist:

H.E.R.

Khalid

Ella Mai

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

Top R&B Male Artist:

Khalid

The Weeknd

XXXTentacion

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Drake - Scorpion

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott - Astroworld

XXXTentacion - ?

Top R&B Album:

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Khalid - American Teen

The Weeknd - My Dear Melancholy

XXXTentacion - 17

Top Rap Album:

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Drake - Scorpion

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Travis Scott - Astroworld

XXXTentacion - ?

SONG AWARDS

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - "I Like It"

Juice Wrld - "Lucid Dreams"

Post Malone - "Better Now"

Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion - "Sad!"

Top Streaming Song (Video):

Drake - “In My Feelings”

Juice Wrld - “Lucid Dreams”

Maroon 5 (Featuring Cardi B) - “Girls Like You”

Travis Scott - "Sicko Mode"

XXXTentacion - "Sad!"

See Behind-the-Scenes Photos of XXXTentacion at the 2017 XXL Freshman Shoot