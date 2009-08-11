XXL Obtains Exclusive Footage of Royce da 5’9″ Confronting Raekwon’s Camp [Video]

loading...

After the physical altercation last Saturday (August 8) between Slaughterhouse's Joe Budden and Raekwon's Ice Water crew at the Rock the Bells stop in L.A., tension was high between both camps. XXLMag.com has obtained exclusive video footage of Budden's partner-in-rhyme Royce da 5'9" speaking to one of The Chef's associates, that night. [Watch Below]

While RTB Founder Chang Weisberg spoke to XXL on Monday and said the two had squashed their beef before performing at RTB's last stop in San Francisco on Sunday, it seems like the battle is far from over. Just yesterday Budden released several YouTube videos challenging Rae to a fight. Raekwon has yet to comment on the incident. -Max G

