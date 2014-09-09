Watch Out for Fake XXL Staff Members

No one from XXL would ever ask you for money in exchange for coverage on our site, in our magazine, or on our social networking accounts. If someone reaches out to you from an Instagram account that isn’t @XXL or an email address that isn’t from @xxlmag.com and asks you to pay cover coverage, it's a scam.

Anyone putting this author page "https://www.xxlmag.com/author/xxlstaff/" in their Instagram bio or other social media bio, and asking you for money to write an article is not employed by XXL and they are a scammer.