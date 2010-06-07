XXcLusive: Jim Jones Denied Entry into Summer Jam, Says Freekey Zekey

A full-fledged Diplomats reunion was supposed to in the cards at Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert last night (June 6) at the New Meadowlands Stadium in New Jersey, but forces beyond the Harlem crew’s control denied them the opportunity, according to Dipset's own Freekey Zeekey.

“There’s no such thing as a half reunion,” Freekey told XXLMag.com backstage, with Cam’ron just a couple of feet away. “What happened is they didn’t let Jim in. I told Jim and Juelz we’ll meet up at the after party. [Jim’s] banned from, like, 90% of the venues in the tri-state area.”

Early in the evening, Juelz Santana performed with both Lloyd Banks and Fabolous, but he was noticeably absent a couple of hours later when Cam’ron and Vado hit the stage for a surprise cameo with DJ Khaled.

When Freekey was asked whether everyone was on-board for a full-blown reunion, he replied, “Everybody,” continuing, “Basically, The Diplomats thing is gonna straighten everything back out—the trains is back linking together.”

However, he revealed that the crew has yet to record any songs together. “We’re trying to get the right track, because we gon’ come back out and kick the world's ass,” he revealed.

The reunion talk began to pick up last month when Cam and Jimmy celebrated the latter’s victory at Converse’s “Band of Ballers” event together in Atlanta, where Cam and U.N. partner-in-rhyme Vado have spent the past couple of months recording, which Vado confirmed last night as well.

“I was working with niggas out there—shout out to all the artists in the A,” said Vado. “I was out there gettin’ that southern swag.”

He remained coy as to some of the collaborations that came from his ATL recording sessions, but Vado did reveal one. “Shout out to my man Donnis,” name-checking the 2010 XXL Freshman.

In addition to the upcoming Gunz N' Butta collabo between Cam and Vado, the Dipset general also provided an update on another eagerly awaited project, Killa Season 2. “We begin filming in July and it’ll be out by Christmas,” Cam said. —Devin Chanda