XXcLusive: Drake Speaks on Working With Andre 3000

Last week the star-studded remix to Chris Brown and Tyga’s chart-topping song, “Deuces” hit the ’net featuring five outstanding verses from T.I., Kanye West, Fabolous, Drake and Andre 3000. As fans know, Drizzy has mentioned on several occasions how it was his dream to work with the OutKast MC so XXLMag.com reached out to the Young Money star to find out if his hopes had been fulfilled.

According to Drizzy, he doesn’t exactly count the track as a full-fledged collaboration. “It was cool,” he said of appearing on the cut with his idol. “I love the remix and stuff, but when I say I wanna work with him I really wanna pull him into my world or go into his world or do something where it’s a song that I’ve created from the ground up, where he raps and, hopefully, I could sort of shape the direction of the song a bit more.”

“For me, ‘Deuces’ was cool and all and obviously being on a song with him for the first time was amazing but it doesn’t satisfy my urge to work with him,” he continued. “That’s still very much alive and I really wanna work with him on something that’s my own.”

Yesterday Drake released “I Get Lonely Too,” the first official song from his upcoming R&B mixtape, Never Enough. Drake promised XXL the tape will be coming out around the holidays.

Stay tuned for XXLMag.com’s feature with Drake to be posted later today. —Jesse Gissen with reporting by Rob Markman