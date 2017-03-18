Wifisfuneral Signs to Interscope and Alamo Records

SXSW can be the place where dreams are realized. Newer artists perform their every year in the hopes of catching the eye of that important tastemaker or label rep looking for new talent. South Florida rapper Wifisfuneral is down in Austin, Texas for the famed festival, and has already made a come up, inking a deal with Interscope/Alamo Records.

XXL named the rapper as a Florida MC to pay attention to back in October. The 19-year-old Puerto Rican spitta has been making a name for himself in the Sunshine State for a couple years. First sparking interest with his 2014 project Light Skinned Trick Daddy, Wifi hit the mark again with his 2016 offering Black Heart Revenge, which contained the single "Grim."

In January, he put out his new project When Hell Falls, which was spearheaded by the singles "Antisocial Club," and "Hell on Earth," and featured guest appearances from Kembe X, Yung Bans and Danny Towers.

Now that he has major league backing, expect big things from Wifi in 2017. He will be performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in May along with a star-studded rap lineup of Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Future, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, Tyler The Creator, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$, Action Bronson, Flatbush Zombies, Curren$y, Amine, Denzel Curry, Playboi Carti, Chief Keef and more.

