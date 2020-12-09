Twista Responds to Claims of Body Shaming Actress Gabourey Sidibe

Twista has addressed the body shaming comments aimed at actress Gabourey Sidibe that were made on his Instagram account this week after she called him out for making her the butt of his joke.

On Wednesday (Dec. 9), the Chicago-bred rapper shared an insensitive image comparing photos of the Empire TV series actress Gabourey Sidibe to Instagram model Bernice Burgos. The photos attempt to suggest that Sidibe is a less attractive but more successful option while the pretty-but-lazy narrative is meant to represent Burgos.

In the Instagram caption, Twista wrote, "Who y'all choosing A or B."

Sidibe didn't let the disrespect go unrecognized. The Academy Award-winning actress spoke up in her defense on social media and made it known that she will not be treated as though she is less than anyone.

"Wow. I um.....gee. @twistagmg I only like you as a rapper I forgot about in 2005. But good luck with option B!," she wrote on Instagram before sealing her response with a kissing face emoji.

Following backlash from fans and Sidibe, Twista issued a public apology on social media. The fast-talking rapper revealed that an employee with access to his IG page shared the photo of Sidibe and wrote the Instagram post.

"My true fans know my character! I operate my page, but I also have other people with my company do so as well, that mistake was made by an employee!," Twista wrote in a message on his Instagram account. "Totally not my views or thought process! Everyone is beautiful in my eyes! And I also believe your character and personality defines a persons beauty more than their physical beauty. @gabby3shabby has always been a beautiful black woman to me! As soon as I saw the post, I was upset and immediately corrected it! So I apologize for letting something like this happen! Once again it's completely out of my character to have those kind of opinions or make that kind of posts!!!"

Gabourey Sidibe has not responded to Twista's apology yet.