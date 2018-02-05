Travis Scott’s Case for Inciting a Riot Gets Dismissed

Fresh off of welcoming a daughter to the world, Travis Scott has been given even more good news.

According to a report from TMZ, the rapper's case for inciting a riot has been dismissed after he struck a plea deal. A clerk at the Rogers District Court in Arkansas says Travis pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct but the charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and inciting a riot were tossed.

The Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho rapper originally pleaded not guilty to the May incident. At the time, police say Travis "encouraged people to rush the stage" at the Walmart Amphitheater. As a result of the rapper's alleged encouragement, a police officer, security guard and a few others were hurt.

"Travis Scott had no criminal intent," said lawyer Drew Ledbetter. "He only intended to put on a good show."

In related La Flame news, on Sunday (Feb. 4), Kylie Jenner revealed that her and Travis were officially parents.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. "I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was something I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how."

While news of the baby's birth was shared on Sunday, Jenner revealed the child was actually born on Feb. 1.