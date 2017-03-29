Watch the Trailer for Spotify’s New Rap Show ‘Traffic Jams’ Featuring D.R.A.M., Southside and More

Spotify has their own show to compete with Apple Music's Carpool Karoake. The streaming service debuted a trailer for a new series called Traffic Jams.

The show challenges a rapper and producer to create an original song in the middle of Los Angeles' rush hour traffic. After the song has been completed, the artists must be perform it in front of a packed audience.

The trailer reveals the participation of D.R.A.M., Southside, Joey Bada$$, T-Pain, Pell, Melo-X and Illmind to name a few. The show is hosted by comedian DoBoy, who also serves as the driver of the vehicle and adds small talk to the creative process.

The first episode of Traffic Jams will premiere on April 4. The inaugural episode of the series will see T-Pain teaming up with producer Southside.

The new show comes amid some big changes for Spotify, which will soon be restricting access to some new releases to only paid users. The streaming company has been criticized for allowing free users so much access to their extensive catalog, particularly when it comes to new albums. The restriction deal, which was reported a few weeks ago, should be finalized within a couple months.

Traffic Jams is being produced by All Def Digital, the digital media company founded by hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons. New episodes will be released on a weekly basis. Watch the trailer for Spotify's new series below.

