Ol’ Dirty Bastard Drops His Debut Single ‘Brooklyn Zoo’ – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Feb. 2, 1995: Today is the twenty first anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan member Ol' Dirty Bastard dropping his first single "Brooklyn Zoo" off his debut solo album Return to the 36th Chambers: The Dirty Version on Elektra Records. The 17-song collection featured ODB's sporadicly infectious rap style and marked his ascension from Wu-Tang Clan founder to solo MC.

"Brooklyn Zoo," produced by True Master and ODB, is backed by a simple piano medley, compromised of one vigorously long verse where Dirty deems himself a "one man army" and describes the savage streets of his home borough, Brooklyn, N.Y. The charismatic rhymer delivered a story of hip-hop hubris in his signature rap-sung fashion. This unusual execution introduced fans who were unfamiliar to the gritty, East Coast sound of ODB and the Staten Island rap collective he repped.

There were two separate visuals created for the single. The first was a short film with subtitles in which ODB played an ex-con named Pimp Daddy who gets caught up in the most outlandish of high crime drama, from blowing up fireworks in Chinatown to being involved in a shoot out in an old arcade. Although it showed off his crazy personality, many networks opted to play the second option, a straight music video where members of the Wu are chilling in a dark, dank hallway while Ol' Dirt spits.

"Brooklyn Zoo" would peaked at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 5 on the Hot Rap Singles tally. It eventually became Ol' Dirty Bastard's best-selling single and a bonafide street anthem for his hometown of Brooklyn.

Watch Ol Dirty Bastard's "Brooklyn Zoo" Video Below