Theophilus London Allegedly Missing Since July, Family Files Missing Person Report With LAPD

Theophilus London has reportedly been missing for months and his family is in a dire search for the rapper-singer.

On Wednesday (Dec. 28), London's PR team put out a press release notifying the media about the situation.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the statement reads. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

London's father Larry added to the statement with a plea for the recoding artist to reach out to him and his family.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," London Sr. added. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

XXL has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, who confirmed a missing persons report has been filed for the rhymer.

Theophilus London's last Instagram post was uploaded on July 11. In his previous post, he expressed excitement for his debut role in the film Demanded Supply. His most recent musical release, MDS EP, with Seb Wildblood and Lex Amor dropped last November.