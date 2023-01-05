Theophilus London Found ‘Safe and Well’ After Missing for Months

Theophilus London has been found "safe and well" after being missing for months.

On Wednesday night (Jan. 4), Theophilus London's cousin Mikhail Noel announced the recording artist has been located and is doing well.

"We have found Theo, he is safe and well," Noel shared on a post via Instagram. "At this time, the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!"

He captioned the post, "Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

News first broke on Dec. 28, 2022 that Theophilus London had been missing since July and his family had filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department. His PR team released a statement seeking the public's help to locate him.

"Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts," the statement read. "The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles. On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. London is 35 years old, Black, 6'2", 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD."

London's father Larry also released a heartfelt statement.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," he added. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

Over the last few days, reports have been coming in with people claiming they'd spotted the rapper.

See the Post Revealing Theophilus London Has Been Found Below